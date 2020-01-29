Public hearing in Augusta on Washington County referendum bill

Should Washington County have its own district attorney?

A public hearing in Augusta Wednesday morning focused on the possibility.

Currently, there is one DA for Washington and Hancock Counties.

Supporters are backing a proposed bill to put this to a vote.

Republican State Representative Will Tuell tells us there was a good turnout at the hearing, including law enforcement, residents and others from Washington County.

Tuell says there are some issues to work out like staff and cost,

but it's something many are ready to work on together.

"The commissioners have expressed a willingness to work on the cost at a local level, try to come up with some innovative solutions as to how we bridge that gap but I think it's important that this go to the people and then they decide what's important to them," Rep. Will Tuell, said.

The bill will go to a legislative workshop next, then it will be voted on by the House and Senate.