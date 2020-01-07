Public hearing held to discuss proposed hemp rules

Dozens came out to a public hearing Tuesday regarding the state's proposed hemp-growing rules.

State Horticulturist Gary Fish led the forum.

Hemp growers shared their concerns and ideas about the new rules.

Fish says it's important to hear from the people who will truly be affected the most by the requirements.

"As a regulator, I'm not a grower," said Fish. "So I don't know how the rules will impact the people who are actually doing the growing. So without getting their feedback, I can't be sure that the rules that we're writing make any sense, are going to work for their businesses, because we want to encourage hemp growers."

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will take the comments and decide whether to make changes to the proposed rules.

Written comments can also be submitted to the department through January 20th.