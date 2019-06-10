Public hearing held on recreational marijuana laws

The public was given an opportunity Monday afternoon to weigh in on what the laws should be governing recreational marijuana in Maine.

A public hearing was held on a bill regarding the rules that the Office of Marijuana Policy has put forward.

Some of the rules discussed were whether to allow a plant transfer from medical to adult use and whether or not the rules should be routine technical.

Mainers voted in 2016 to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

"We think that it's high time to approve these rules and make sure that adults can start getting access to legal tax, tracked, and tested cannabis in the state of Maine," said Paul T. McCarrier, President of Legalize Maine.

We're told there's optimism that recreational marijuana sales could be up and running by Spring of next year.