Public hearing held on bill to require insurers to cover abortions

A public hearing was held on a bill Wednesday that would require both public and private insurers, including MaineCare, to cover abortions.

Following the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, Congress passed the Hyde Amendment that bars the use of federal funds to pay for an abortion, excluding cases involving the life of the mother, incest, and rape.

Maine does not currently allow Mainers with Medicaid to use their healthcare coverage to pay for abortion services.

Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell, is the bill's sponsor.

"The bill proposes that any policy, state or private, that covers pregnancy care also needs to cover the full range of pregnancy care," said McCreight.

Supporters of the bill say abortion services should be available to all women, but currently, low-income and rural Mainers have the least access.

"Right now, the poorest women in our state don't have guaranteed access to abortion," said Nicole Clegg, Vice President of Public Policy of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. "And because their insurance coverage denies coverage, they're forced with having to make impossible choices about whether or not they can find the funds to cover the procedure, and if they can't then they're forced with continuing a pregnancy that maybe they didn't want to."

The bill includes religious exemptions for churches and religious schools

A rally was held before the public hearing by those who oppose the bill.

"I have been wondering why are people not screaming as we are hearing about babies being taken from their mothers, from their wombs, up to birth, after birth," said Barbara Ford, Executive Director of Godparent Home Ministries. "And I have been saying, 'Why are we not screaming,' and I see you today, and I'm thinking someone is with us. Someone is standing up for these babies. Look at the people here today."

Opponents took issue with both the publicly funded aspect, as well as private business owners having to provide these services.

"These are human beings," said Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn. "And I don't want my tax dollars, or my business dollars, being spent on taking the lives of these innocent humans."

Testimony was expected to go late into the evening.