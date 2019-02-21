Public hearing held on bill to have state pay for teacher retirement payments in full

A bill was presented in Augusta Thursday that would affect who pays teacher's retirement costs.

The bill would have the state pay for all of teacher retirement costs.

Currently, the state pays half of the costs and local municipalities pay the other half.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Michael Brennan, D-Portland, says this would be a huge help to municipalities.

"It would cost roughly between $49-50 million for the state to pick up that entire cost, and that would provide significant property tax relief to almost every municipality, every school district across the state," said Brennan.

The state previously paid the full amount up until it was changed in 2013.