Public hearing held on bill to ban public schools from using Native American mascots

The debate over Native American mascots has mostly been a local one, but Monday it hit Augusta.

A public hearing was held on a bill that would ban Native American mascots from being used by public schools.

The Skowhegan School Board recently voted to retire their "Indians" mascot, the last in the state.

However, there is a push being made by some for a referendum to overturn that decision.

This bill would prevent that from happening.

"We should listen to the tribes and respect their wish that they don't want these because it's not honoring them," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Benjamin Collings, D-Portland. "This excuse that these mascots honor tribes is a fallacy. It does not honor them. The fact that some people say that they're celebrating their heritage and culture -- in fact, they're not."

Proponents of the Skowhegan mascot testified that they are honoring Native Americans by having the mascot.