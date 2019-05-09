Public hearing held in Augusta for new student debt bill

Lawmakers supporting a new student debt bill spoke out in Augusta Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby's bill would offer up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness.

He says anyone who agrees to live and work in Maine for five years can benefit from this bill, if passed.

It would also reimburse Maine employers who make student loan payments on behalf of employees who also commit to the state for five years.

Libby says the program would be supported by a $250-million bond issue to be approved by voters.

He says its a win-win for those with student loans and for Maine's workforce.

"We think no matter when you got your degree, if you commit to live in Maine for five years, we're going to help you pay some of your student debt. And we want to send a message to the rest of the 49 states to people who are living there that Maine's a place that you can move to and make a go of it," says Libby (D-Lewiston).

A public hearing for the bill was held in front of a legislative committee Thursday.

Libby says the committee is expected to vote on it in the next couple of weeks.