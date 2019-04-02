Public gets first chance to testify on Day 2 of CMP transmission line public hearing

Tuesday was Day 2 of the week-long public hearing on Central Maine Power's proposed billion dollar transmission line through Western Maine.

It would bring power from Canada to Massachusetts.

Following a full day of testimony this evening the public was able to weigh in for the first time.

Tuesday's Department of Environmental Protection public hearing focused on two key points: the scenic impact the corridor will have, and the areas of the corridor in close proximity to bodies of water and the Appalachian Trail.

People on both sides of the project are confident in how the hearing has gone thus far.

"So far so good," said Thorn Dickinson, Vice President of AVANGRID Networks, CMP's parent company. "We've had a good opportunity to express our excitement about the project, why we think it's a great opportunity for Maine and the region dealing with some really significant challenges that the region faces."

"What's become increasingly obvious as these hearings have gone on over the last two days is what a bad deal this is for the people of Maine," said Cathy Johnson of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. "The impacts to the forests, both the ecology, the wildlife, the rivers, the mountains of Western Maine."

And for the first time -- public testimony.

Over 100 people came out Tuesday evening to make their voices heard on the project.

Supporters of the transmission line said it will reduce carbon emissions, create jobs, and help Maine's economy.

"It will replace a huge amount of electricity from dirty fossil fuels with inexpensive renewable hydro-power from Canada," said Albert Howlett, testifying in support of the project. "New England Clean Energy Connect is the single biggest contribution Maine can make right now to slow warming of the planet and preserve Maine as we know it."

Opponents of the project say it will not help global climate change, and it will hurt Maine's environment and tourism.

"Please be informed of this projects short-sidedness and of its permanently damaging impact," said Jeanne Stewart, testifying in opposition to the project. "Can we look further than tomorrow regarding our energy needs? No amount of money is worth permanently damaging forrest habitat, watersheds, and Western Mainers way of life."

The hearing will go through Friday.