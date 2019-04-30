Public forum held to discuss Bangor Area Transit Study

A public forum was held today as part of the ongoing Bangor Area Transit Study.

Representatives from the consulting firm Stantec hosted the forums to provide updates and share information.

Folks were able to offer thoughts and recommendations based on the transit study surveys and data collected over the past few months.

Over a thousand folks in the greater Bangor area participated in the surveys.

The goal is to hear public concerns and make the transit system more effective.

"There's certainly a desire for later night service, even from our perspective, the service ends a little bit early. A lot of people are still working, they need to get home. Life doesn't end at 6pm, so we need to address that. Also, in terms of routing and the transit service we put out, maybe looking at some of the routes and rejigging and pruning how we make them more effective."

The final report will be delivered in June.