Public Utilities Commission approves Central Maine Power transmission line project

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved a permit for Central Maine Power's transmission line project.

The commission voted 3-0.

The 145-mile transmission line across western Maine would supply Canadian hydropower to electricity consumers in Massachusetts.

Much of the project calls for widening existing corridors, but a new swath would be cut through a 50-mile segment of wilderness in western Maine.

Last month, the Maine Public Utilities Commission issued a report saying the $1 billion proposal is in the public's interest.

Gov. Janet Mills supports the project. She has cited economic and environmental benefits.