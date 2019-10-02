Public Health Specialist to host informational sessions for parents on vaping

Hampden Academy is hosting a session on vaping.

Public Health Specialist, Roxane Dubay will be talking about what is in vaping products, what they look like, laws and regulations, and growing concerns surrounding its use.

She'll also address strategies regarding how to talk to your kids about vaping.

Dubay says, "Right now the schools are bearing the brunt of this vaping epidemic. That's not my term, the Surgeon General has deemed it an epidemic and so we want parents to have it on their radar just to be aware of what it is, what it isn't and have the information so they are sharing the science."

The session will be held Thursday starting at six at the school.

If you miss this session there will be another held on Monday at Orono Middle School at six and again on October 17th at the Newport Cultural Center at 5:30.

Everyone is welcome to attend these sessions.