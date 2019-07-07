Pub in Orono celebrate Women's World Cup final

The Women's World Cup Final was today and a pub in Orono was sure to celebrate the event.

The Common Loon public house was lively with soccer fans.

It was the perfect spot for any fan to be to watch the event over homemade food and fresh beer.

The pub screened the matches every weekend leading up to the Final this weekend.

“It’s great. It’s just a nice atmosphere," says Cory Gardner, the owner. "There’s banter and rivalry and it’s just kind of a really fun culture. We discovered living in Denver there’s a great soccer culture there. When we moved back home we kind of missed it. So we found a way to kind of bring it to Maine.’

Team USA won the World Cup, beating Netherlands 2-0.

