Psychologist testifies about Sharon Carrillo's low mental capacity

Sharon Carrillo was at heightened risk for a false confession.

That's the assessment from a forensic psychologist who testified today in Carrillo's murder trial.

Carrillo is charged with killing her daughter, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, in Stockton Springs last year.

The psychologist says Carrillo has three disorders, including major depressive disorder.

Julio Carrillo, Sharon's husband, also took the stand today.

He pleaded the fifth to all questions.

Julio Carrillo is serving 55 years in prison after pleaded guilty to Kennedy's murder.

Sharon Carrillo's father and stepmother also testified.

Roseanne Kennedy says Sharon didn't say her first word until she was nearly five years old and was diagnosed with learning disabilities.

She says Julio got Sharon and Marissa under his control with both seeking his approval before doing anything.

Kennedy went on to say Sharon lost her identity and turned into a robot because of Julio.

A neighbor of the Carrillos also testified he heard constant yelling, fighting, and hitting, including a girl saying, "Daddy stop. Daddy, please stop."

The trial resumes Monday morning.