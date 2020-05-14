Provender Kitchen and Bar feeding frontline workers

About eight weeks ago, Provender Kitchen and Bar in Ellsworth decided they needed to show frontline workers in the community how much they appreciate them.

They started asking for donations to a program called Feeding the Frontline.

Each week, they have been packing up hundreds of meals to feed healthcare workers, first responders, retail workers, and more.

They are gearing up to feed over 150 frontline workers Friday.

Owner, Darron Goldstein, says there are many people that help make this program happen.

“We actually have a feed the frontline donation button on our website. It’s 10 dollars, and we cover the rest. It takes a village. We have two or three people working on it every week. Getting it ready, packing it, delivering it.”

Darron says he plans on continuing to feed frontline workers for as long as the pandemic is happening.

If you'd like to donate, you can visit eatprovender.com.