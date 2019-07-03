Protests were held outside Senator Collins office today

Protests were held outside the offices of Senator Susan Collins in Maine today.

Local leaders, organizers, and activists are demanding that immigrant detention centers be closed.

They say the centers subject children and families to horrendous conditions from imprisoning children to threatening to break-up families.

"Children should be playing, learning, growing and cared for. I was here as the child wrangler. My children are in Augusta protesting at her office there, but I represent all mothers and all grandmothers out there who know it is wrong to use these children as political pawns"

Senator Susan Collins responded today by saying, in part, comprehensive immigration reform is needed, and there needs to be a better way to handle asylum claims.