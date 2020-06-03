Protests continue in Portland following the death of George Floyd

For a second night, tensions in the streets of downtown Portland as hundreds of people returned for another night of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Some of the protesters set off several fireworks and firecrackers.

Police in riot gear pushed protesters back down Middle Street. Items were thrown at lines of police, who were assisted by state police and members of the national guard.

Earlier in the evening, protesters gathered at Congress Square Park, chanting "Black Lives Matter," before walking down Congress Street.

A line of Portland police cruisers followed the protesters.

Tuesday's protest comes after more than 1,000 people protested across Portland Monday night.

Tensions escalated between protesters and police, leading to 23 arrests.

