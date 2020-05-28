Protestors rally in cars in front of Senator Susan Collins' offices around the state

Protestors took to their cars to rally in front of Senator Susan Collins' offices around the state including in Bangor.

They're calling for Senator Collins and Congress to stop what they call pharmaceutical profiteering.

A couple of people who live nearby were mad at the way the protest was taking place.

One man even blocked cars, saying the honking was disturbing his family.

Organizers say they stayed in their cars to protest safely due to the pandemic.

They say pharmaceutical corporations are raising prices on coronavirus treatments - and lobbying for a monopoly on a vaccine.

"We're all for taxpayer money being spent to develop a vaccine. That's a public good. But, right now it's not easy to tell who the money is going to and in what amounts so we believe that transparency is important for accountability,” Sonja Birthisel, Volunteer, Maine People’s Alliance, said.

We received a statement from Collins office Thursday

“Senator Collins, along with the rest of the Maine Delegation, voted to make testing as well as any future federally-recommended vaccine free for those with Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance. “

That legislation is now law.

It also says Collins called for an ACA special enrollment period so anyone without insurance could get it.