Prospect holds first community Christmas dinner

The town of Prospect is home to less than a thousand people.

On Christmas day their community center was packed full.

"Well we just would like the community to get together a little more than it does and figured this would be a good thing to do so we just…. let's do it."

Fred Swift and Billie Allen live in nearby Stockton Springs and have strong ties to the Prospect.

"I grew up right next door." says Fred.

Together they organized the first ever Christmas dinner at the Prospect Community Center.

"I thought I was going to be really stressed out but with all the community members with everybody volunteering right away it's been fantastic." said Billie.

"We're really good friends with Fred and Billie." says Tammy Conrady, who volunteered to help out. "We thought it was a very nice thing they were doing and we cooked a couple of hams and came up. I think it's been a really good turnout a lot of people are here."

Around 75 people showed up to mingle and eat a great meal.

"It's family… it's just family."

Linda Gamble is the president of the Prospect Community Center, she says it's great to see so many people together.

"We have our monthly bean suppers but we don't have this community like this."

The remaining food was distributed to Bucksport Police and fire, Waldo County Sherrif, and the Bangor Homeless Shelter.

"Any donations that we have are going to the community center." says Billie.

"It's nice to have the community together." Fred added.

