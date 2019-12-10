Prosecutors push for use of blood alcohol test in case of deadly Acadia crash

Prosecutors are pushing for a blood alcohol test to be used as evidence in the case of a New Jersey man accused of driving drunk in a deadly car crash in Acadia National Park.

28-year-old Praneeth Manubolu is charged in federal court with manslaughter, operating under the influence and unsafe operation.

His three passengers were killed in the wreck on Loop Road in August.

State law requires a blood alcohol test on a driver in crashes involving serious injury or death.

Manubolu's lawyer argues his client didn't give consent for the blood draw.

And the state law shouldn't apply because the crash was in Acadia, federal land.

Federal prosecutors disagree and filed a response Monday to the motion to suppress.

Police officers say Manubolu told them he'd been drinking at bars in Bar Harbor the night of the wreck.

In court in September, officials said an uncertified blood test revealed Manubolu's blood alcohol level was point 1.1, over the legal limit of point 0.8.

Manubolu is free on bail now and has to wear a location monitor.