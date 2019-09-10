Prosecutors looking for life sentence for Bar Harbor man who raped, killed former classmate

The Bar Harbor man who raped and killed a former high school classmate last summer will be sentenced Wednesday.

22-year-old Jalique Keene was found guilty in May for the murder of 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

State prosecutors are asking for a life sentence for the crime.

Conley's body was discovered in June of last year near the grounds of a local school.

At his trial, Keene testified he and Conley has consensual sex before they got in a fight. He also said she pushed and slapped him.

Keene testified he didn't remember what happened after that, even though security video shows him carrying Conley over his shoulder as she kicked her feet.

Authorities say Conley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Prosecutors are also asking for Keene to be sentenced to 30 years in prison for gross sexual assault, which would be served at the same time as the murder sentence.