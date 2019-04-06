Prosecution rests in trial of woman charged with murder of Kendall Chick

The prosecution rested its case Friday in the murder trial of a Wiscasset woman accused in the beating death of Kendall Chick in December of 2017.

Prosecutors called the lead detective in the case to the stand for a second time and played a videotaped interview with the defendant, Shawna Gatto.

In the video, the detective asked Gatto about how stressful it must have been to care for Chick and two other children.

"It's not that bad. Yes, it's hectic. Children are hectic, but I'm not at the point that I'm going to beat the crap out of one my grandkids. I loved them dearly," Gatto said.

The defense is trying to put the blame of Gatto's fiance, Stephen Hood, who was Chick's grandfather. The defense referred to a text message Hood sent Gatto two days before Chick's death.

"I don't know what to do, get rid of her? How? And if we did that, we'd have to carry the guilt," Hood said in the text message.

When Hood testified earlier in the week, he said he was referring to Chick going back to the Department of Health and Human Services because they could not care for her.

The trial resumes Monday with the defense presenting its opening statements.

Gatto waived her right to a jury trial, so a judge will decide her fate. She faces 25 years to life in prison.