Prosecution plays recorded confession from Hampden man accused of killing his sister-in-law

"I kept pulling the trigger until She was dead," says 56-year-old Philip Clark in a recorded interview with police from July 13, 2018.

A jury Wednesday heard the recording in a Bangor court room.

Philip Clark has pleaded not guilty to the knowing and intentional murder of Renee Clark.

In the recording, Philip Clark talks about a physical fight he had with a priest friend of Renee's.

Clark says he was beaten and police did nothing.

He says he heard Renee on the phone laughing while telling someone that he was beat up.

Clark told detectives he grabbed his gun to scare Renee, entered her apartment and asked her if she really thought it was funny that he was hurt and bleeding.

He says she said she thought it was hilarious and that's when he lost it.

Renee was shot 10 times.

"She pushed every button she could push," Philip Clark is heard telling police in the recording.

He also told detectives that she fell back on the bed and was bleeding all over his brother, Frank Clark, Renee's estranged husband, sheets so he put her in plastic.

He said he went and laid down for four or five hours.

When he woke he told police, "I went back over because I couldn't believe I had done that. And she was there. She was dead."

Police asked Philip Clark how he was feeling at the time of the shooting. He told them, " Rage. All I could see was red...I let her push me over the edge."

Philip Clark's defense is expected to argue that he is guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

The state expects to rest its case on Thursday.