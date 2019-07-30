Proposed projects to help fish and wildlife habitats

Local officials have proposed that settlement money received from those responsible for the release of oil into the Penobscot River be used to fund restoration projects that will help fish and wildlife habitats.

The oil release came from the former Chevron and Texaco Marine oil terminal facilities in Hampden.

The settlement provided a total of $800,000 to various agencies in the state.

If funded, projects would be in Hampden, Charleston, Sedgwick and Brooksville.

To download a copy of the plan, please visit: https://www.maine.gov/dep/comment/comment.html?id=1369545.

Public comments will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019. Following the public comment period, the trustees will review input, update the restoration plan as needed, and release the final plan.