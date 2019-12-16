Proposed federal regulations regarding hemp has Maine farmers worried

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released an interim final rule in October regarding the regulation of hemp.

Because of its popularity and return on investment, many Maine farmers have added hemp into their crop rotation.

But, many are worried the new regulations are coming too quickly and will stall, if not force them to end, their production.

A roundtable discussion was held at a farm in Whitefield Monday where stakeholders on the local, state, and national levels met to discuss barriers.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree says, "This is a real opportunity, but there's been so much confusion around the rules."

Despite the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing hemp, the lack of clarity in federal banking regulations and insurance coverage has created major barriers for farmers.

Pingree says, "Some bankers are unwilling to lend money to farmers growing hemp. Some insurance companies won't cover them. I mean, this is completely ridiculous."

Ben and Taryn Marcus, who grow hemp on their farm, were dropped by their insurance company and bank.

Ben Marcus says, "The growing part is easy. It's the red tape part. Once harvest came, that's when we were met with a lot of hurdles with the banking and insurance."

The Marcus' fortunately resolved their banking and insurance issues, but many others have not been as fortunate.

Outside the federal rule making, legislation introduced by Pingree would allow financial institutions to serve cannabis-related businesses in the states where it has been legalized.

She says, "There is no reason this should be so complicated. It's very clear what hemp is."

The SAFE Banking Act was passed in the U.S. House with bipartisan support and currently awaits action in the U.S. Senate.

But now, hemp farmers are facing a new line of hurdles with these interim rules introduced by the USDA.

Ben Marcus says, "They're changing how they're measuring THC in the plants, defining hemp, basically. So, all the genetics that we grew this season are not going to be viable for next season."

Many farmers say the interim rules are being implemented too quickly.

Taryn Marcus says, "It's really hard to make decisions as a business owner when you can't predict what the government is going to do with all the rule-making."

Pingree says, "We are trying to get all of the clarification that we can to make it possible for people to plan into the future, to invest in equipment, and to make good use of their farms to grow more of this crop."

The USDA is seeking public comment on the new interim rules through December 31st.

For more information and/or to submit a comment visit:

https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp

