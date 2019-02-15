Proposed bill to expand abuse protection orders

A new bill in the state legislature aims to prevent deaths like the murder of Renee Henneberry Clark in Hampden last year.

Henneberry Clark tried to take out a protection from abuse order against her brother-in-law, who is now charged with her murder.

Her request was denied because he wasn't a blood relative.

The proposed bill changes the language of the law to allow protection from abuse orders to extend beyond family members.

Senator Stacey Guerin, (R) Glenburn, is sponsoring the bill.

"We certainly want to have less domestic violence deaths in the state of Maine. It's a tragedy. We all want to protect the victims. And the abusers from themselves. So if a protection from abuse order or protection from harassment order can save somebody's life and protect somebody from having a life in prison, we want to do what we can to help our citizens."

A public hearing on the bill has not been scheduled.