Proposal would ban sale of high-capacity magazines in Maine

A proposal at the Maine State House would ban the sale of high-capacity magazines in the state.

A public hearing on the proposal was scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

The bill is being presented by Rep. Barbara Cardone, a Bangor Democrat, and is co-sponsored by State Sen. Geoff Gratwick, a Democrat from Penobscot County.

The proposal would make selling a high-capacity magazine a Class D crime. It has no language about bringing a high-capacity magazine across state lines.

According to the proposal, "a high-capacity magazine is a firearm magazine or other device that is used to load ammunition into the chamber of a firearm and that has the capacity to contain or accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition."

Nine states and Washington, D.C., have passed similar laws.

Last year, Vermont passed a ban on high-capacity magazines. Specifically. the law bans buying, trading or owning magazines that hold more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns.

A group is challenging that law, saying it violates Vermont's state constitution.

Class D crimes in Maine bring punishment of a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.