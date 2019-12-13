Proposal would allow interstate traffic of raw milk

Representative Chellie Pingree is one of two members of Congress who want to stop the federal government from interfering with interstate traffic of raw milk.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that raw milk and products made from raw milk can pose severe health risks.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky joins Rep. Pingree as the pair say they are submitting the Interstate Milk Freedom Act to make it easier to ship unpasteurized milk and milk products that are packaged for human consumption across state lines.