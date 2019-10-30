Proposal to turn memorial airport in Dover-Foxcroft into solar project draws criticism from locals

"We found out from the paper."

Carolyn Chase Hall one of the grandchildren of Charles A. Chase who died nearly 60 years ago in a plane crash.

Her family just found out the Charles A. Chase Memorial Airport that was donated to the town in his memory may be the site of a solar power project.

"It's just really stressful to think that anybody could even think about destroying a memorial, a family's legacy. I mean, the Chase family has been around since the early 1800s, and our great-grandparents wanted to keep the memory of their son alive and for people to use this airport forever."

The Chase family says when it was donated to the town, it was always meant to stay an airport.

"If this is such a burden to the town, then why not give it back to the grandchildren?"

"To us, this is where he died, so we come here instead of going to his gravesite."

Residents are coming together to show their support to keep the site an airport.

"It saddens me really that the town didn't do more research on what this meant to people and what it's all about. Just to dig into it deeper before they target it for a solar site."

"It's great to see it come together for the Chase family. Not necessarily for aviation specifically, but for this land given by the Chase family to the town of Dover-Foxcroft as an airport and it should stay as such."

After speaking with the family at the runway, we stopped at the town office to hear the town's perspective.

"We have a business park where we could do a project there, and also some sites take longer to develop. In terms of a project in 2020, the airport might accommodate that, but in the longer term, there is other sites that could accommodate as well, so there are certainly other alternatives."

Town Manager Jack Clukey says it's far from a done deal.

"It may not necessarily be an either-or, so that is why the board really wants to hear from people and to figure out the best way to move forward with an airport and potentially in addition to that, a solar project."

Residents are encouraged to attend the selectmen's meeting on Tuesday, November 12th.

"You're never going to get this airport back again, and to destroy that memorial is just heartbreaking."