Proposal for new Augusta police station delayed

A proposal for a new police station in Augusta is on hold due to the recent resignations of three city councilors.

According to the Kennebec Journal, there aren't enough councilors to vote on whether to borrow funds to build a new station.

The paper also reports the city hasn't decided on a location.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills says the current station was built for the Navy in 1949 and needs many repairs, including a new roof.

The earliest a full council could approve funding for a new station is January.

If that happens, the matter would be sent to residents for a vote.