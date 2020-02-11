Proposal designed to help Maine small pharmacies moves on

Members of a Maine legislative committee narrowly passed a proposal that supporters say would protect small pharmacies in the state.

The proposal is designed to stop insurance carriers from charging pharmacies certain fees or holding pharmacies responsible for certain fees.

Supporters of the change say the change would apply to fees such as those that aren't apparent at the time the insurance carrier processed the claim.

The legislature's Health Care, Insurance and Financial Services Committee approved the proposal by a 5-4 vote on Thursday.

The proposal will now face votes before the full Maine Legislature.