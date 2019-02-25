Proposal bans employers from asking what you made at your last job

A bill making its way through the Maine State House would ban a potential employer from asking how much money you made at your last job until after your salary has been negotiated.

"An Act To Prohibit an Employer from Asking a Prospective Hire about the Person's Compensation History until after a Job Offer Is Made," would also prohibit and employer from requiring a prospective employee's salary history until after a salary is negotiated.

The law would allow an employer to ask or confirm a potential employee's salary history after negotiations are complete and an offer has been made.

An employer that violates the law would be fined at least $100, but no more than $500.

A second bill would ban the state of Maine from doing the same when it speaks to potential employees.

The bills are being presented separately.