Property tax exemption increased to help Mainers buy homes

Lawmakers have increased a property tax exemption by five thousand dollars to encourage more Mainers to buy homes.

The Homestead Exemption is now twenty-five thousand dollars, which is up to how much a qualifying owner can reduce the value of their home for property tax purposes.

The exemption is only available for your primary home that you've owned for more than twelve months and is the address you use to register to vote or register a vehicle.

"If they've never registered before, or sent in an application before, that could be a savings of upwards of $500. If a property owner has already been a part of the program and has been benefitting from the already existing twenty thousand dollar Homestead Exemption, the increase to twenty five thousand could be a savings of $100 a year," said Julie Dawson Williams of Dawson Bradford Realtors.

To get an application you can visit Maine-dot-gov.

You must do so before April 1st to qualify for the upcoming tax season.