Propane technician disciplined in connection with fatal Farmington explosion

A propane technician for CN Brown has been disciplined by the state in connection with last year’s deadly explosion in Farmington.

Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell was killed and seven others were injured when the LEAP, Inc. building exploded last September.

The State of Maine Fuel Board found the technician, who has been licensed for more than 20 years to work with propane, failed to complete a required leak check when filling the propane tank at the LEAP building three days before the explosion.

He was ordered to pay a $1,300 civil penalty, and his license was suspended for 15 days.

Investigators said earlier this year that the explosion was caused when an underground propane line was severed during the installation of one of four bollards, or safety poles, drilled into the ground near the building.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the company that did the bollard work, Techno Metal Post, $4,000.