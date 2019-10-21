Project to build land-based salmon farm in Bucksport takes another step

Plans to build a land-based salmon farm at the former paper mill in Bucksport continue to move forward.

Officials with Whole Oceans, the company behind the project, say they've received submerged land leases for the property.

The state actually owns all submerged lands.

The leases give Whole Oceans the rights to manage the property below the low water line. Those leases are valid until 2034.

Company officials have previously said they'd like to break ground on the salmon farm later this year.