Project: Messy - Art Program for Kids

Kids are getting messy in Bangor at a new art program.

Project Messy is a six week program by Queen City Arts where kids create a variety of artwork.

It's one of several programs focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Registration is full for Project Messy, but next week, they are starting a stop motion animation program with legos.

Queen City Arts owner and director Rebeckah Kay Perry says, "Parents love the idea of being able to offer the opportunity for their kids to learn about new art projects and make and create without having to maybe have the mess at their own house. So we provide that opportunity and it's a lot of fun."

For information on all of the courses offered by Queen City Arts you can visit their Facebook page.