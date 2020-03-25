Progress on Ohio Street bridge replacement

Progress on some major bridge work in Bangor.

Things look quite different on I95 with part of the Ohio Street Bridge missing.

The bridge is being replaced.

Maine DOT says demolition work will require several overnight lane closures next week.

They say it's necessary for the safety of the traveling public while crews remove the bridge beams.

According to their website:

Northbound lane closures:

11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22nd to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23rd

11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23rd to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24th

Southbound lane closures:

11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24th to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25th

11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26th

They expect demolition to continue through April and the new bridge to be open by September.

On their website it says traffic is being detoured and after the new bridge opens, there will be alternating one-way traffic with flaggers until the project is completed in November 2020.

