Progress made on Husson University's new Wellness and Learning Center

Back in October, Husson University broke ground on its new Wellness and Learning Center on campus.

The new center, which is set to be completed in mid-August will provide specialized simulation labs for healthcare students as well as a healthcare clinic.

This new facility will allow the University's already vibrant nursing program to expand.

We checked in on their progress with the new building which crews say is right on schedule thanks to some innovative techniques they used to keep working right on through those cold winter months.

Thomas Warren, Associate VP of Auxiliary Services says, "We actually used ground-thaw units, we utilized a thickened slab with crushed rocks to prevent frost. That has put us out of sync with a typical construction cycle in Maine and made subcontractors more available to mitigate some of the cost impacts associated with in-cycle construction as well as the associated schedule impacts."

Crews say the $3 million facility is right on budget and will be complete when students return for classes in the fall.