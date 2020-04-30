Maine hair stylists don't know when to reopen under new guidelines

We still have no idea when we can open.

This reaction from many hairstylists after Governor Mills announced hair salons are permitted to reopen beginning May 1st.

It's part of her plan to gradually reopen the state.

Shawna Wheeler is a cosmetologist in Bangor.

She says she was initially ecstatic when she heard the news.

But a few hours later, after researching what she'd need to do to reopen, she knew it was going to be a stretch to be ready by Friday.

Stage one of the Governor's plan allows barbershops and hair salons to reopen.

Cosmetologists are licensed to perform different services, not just hairstyling.

Wheeler says the governor hasn't made it clear exactly which services they can start providing for clients, and all of them require some sort of contact.

Per the governor's order, each salon will need to abide by a best practices checklist which according to the Department of Economic and Community Development won't be available until Wednesday evening.

Businesses who commit to complying will receive a badge to post on their door or website, but Wheeler says two days is not enough time to get her business ready.

Wheeler says no one knows what's required of them.

"Do they have to wear masks as well as their client? Are they going to be required to use disposable capes or something that they need to remove and not just barbicide down afterward, but wash? What is the distancing ratio because hairstylists cutting hair are directly in your personal space just like a nail tech who has to wait a month, just like someone doing a facial or a lash extension which the way that it appears right now, that's into July at this point," Wheeler added.

Wheeler says sanitation is at the core of a cosmetologist's training.

She says they want to keep their clients safe as well as themselves and they want to open.

But she's not sure either can happen right now, and she doesn't feel the governor has given them enough guidance to safely get them going again.

The new federal CARES Act allows self-employed individuals to apply for unemployment.

That includes salons and stylists.

They were set to begin filing for this status on Friday, the same day the governor has said they can open.

While many want to see their clients and get their doors open again, many say they just aren't ready and they weren't given enough time to prepare.

At the CDC briefing Wednesday, officials did say a checklist for salons and other businesses would be posted on the Department of Economic and Community Development website by Wednesday night.

The head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah, urged businesses and workers who don't feel safe going back to work not to.