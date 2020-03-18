Here are some of Bangor's food pickup, curbside and delivery options

Governor Janet Mills, on Wednesday, issued an order mandating all restaurants and bars statewide close to dine-in customers.

This doesn't mean restaurants are closing.

Many restaurants and bars are offering curbside service for folks.

But it's hard to keep track of what's still open and what's not.

Visit bangor.maine.gov/local food for delivery, pickup, and curbside options.

The City has created a central resource of information for local restaurants that have delivery, curbside, and takeout options for food service, grocery, pharmacy, and other essential services.

Zeth Lundy, Public Information Coordinator, said, "It's a running list. We are updating it daily. It includes all the ways that you can order stuff whether it's online or over the phone, how you can get. Our GIS department has actually made an interactive map."

For businesses not on the list, you can also visit bangor.maine.gov/local food and submit your information to be added.