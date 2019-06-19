Program helps high schools transition to college life

Seniors from High Schools across the state are getting a taste of the college experience this week.

Jobs for Maine's Graduate, or JMG, is hosting a week-long camp at Thomas College.

The nonprofit helps students transition from high school to post-secondary school.

Students have an eight hour a day class schedule, with social time and homework time built in.

They're taking several classes that will help them be successful in college and earning college credit while they do it.

Taylor Bridges, a JMG participant says, "It's really important for someone my age, especially someone in my situation, since I am a first generation college student. I will need the experience being on a campus, being around people and interacting. I think, the personal finance class is definitely going to benefit me because I'm learning how to do my taxes, real life expenses, college loans. It's insane. I never put it into perspective."

Cory Paquette, Central Regional Manager of JMG says, "A lot of these students in this class are also students that aren't sure if they want to pursue college or not sure if they can do it or if they have the skills. This is really what this is designed for, is to give them exposure and help them build their confidence in being able to pursue college."

To learn more about the program visit jmg.org.