Program at UMaine encourages middle school girls to pursue STEM careers

Roughly 350 middle school girls from across the state attended an annual conference at UMaine Tuesday.

Called "Expanding Your Horizons" it inspires young girls to recognize their potential and pursue opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

For most of the day the young girls attended workshops and presentations and other hands-on STEM activities led by U-Maine scientists and other mentors.

Laura Wilson of UMaine Cooperative Extension says, "We still know that girls don't go into some STEM fields, some of the engineering fields, some of the technology fields as much as boys do. We're getting better at that and we're working on that in multiple ways. One of the ways is to just get girls comfortable, get them interested and get them comfortable and show them that women are doing really amazing things in science and technology."

Officials with the program say engaging with female STEM role models and participating in this conference can help girls see themselves pursuing the same type of STEM careers.