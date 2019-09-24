Program at Bangor church has been giving kids new shoes for a decade

It's called My New Shoes.

The program at Saint Mary's Church in Bangor has been providing kids and teens with new sneakers and socks for a decade now.

They've already got a big collection of sneakers and socks, even hand-knit hats and school supplies.

Last year, they say they collected nearly 400 pairs of sneakers.

More than 1,100 pairs of socks and around $1,200 were donated, too.

The program serves kids at 34 schools in Bangor, Brewer, and surrounding towns.

Volunteers say it's an incredible feeling to give back when the need for things like shoes is so prevalent each year.

"I see these kids that have such an unmet need. There's not enough money to buy good food, nutritious food or buy clothing for the kiddos, and it just feels so good to be able to be out and help those families," says volunteer, Spike Brimmer.

If you'd like to donate, you can find tags at St. Mary's Church with what they still need for students.

They'll also be collecting donations at all six of their parish churches for the next couple of weeks.

They hope to start bringing shoes to schools within the next week.

