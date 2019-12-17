Program preparing people with autism for air travel planned for Bangor

Wings for All.

A program that helps people with autism get prepared with air travel is coming to Bangor.

On February 1st families will be able to rehearse boarding a plane.

Wings for All was developed by The Arc of the U.S., a non-profit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They'll get the chance to check in and receive boarding passes, pass through the TSA security checkpoint and wait in the boarding area.

They'll even get to board a plane.

It's a chance for people with autism and their loved ones to experience the airport before their actual travel day.

"They'll hear the noises, they'll hear the pilot talking. they'll get to interact with the staff here. Things htat you may not even realize can make it difficult for a kid or adults with any sort of disability to travel," said Aimee Thibodeau, Marketing and Business Development Manager of the Bangor International Airport.

The program is free with Allegiant Airlines providing the staff and plane, which will remain on the ground.

You can contact the airport for more information and can sign up at thearc.org.