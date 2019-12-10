Professional Logging Contractors of Maine raises record breaking amount for Children's Miracle Network

Local loggers have set a new record for their fundraising efforts to help Maine kids.

This year, the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine has raised $135,000 for Children's Miracle Network hospitals in Maine.

The group holds an annual golf tournament in Lincoln and has added a second in Lovell.

Those events, plus proceeds from an auction and other donations helped them surpass their goal.

The money benefits both Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland.