Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour underway

What's called 'the toughest sport on dirt' has bucked its way into Bangor.

The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour got underway Friday night at the Cross Center.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the shows this weekend.

About 50 bulls will be there throughout the weekend.

We talked with the stock contractor who takes care of the massive animals.

Justin Cornwell, Stock Contractor, said,"We feed them twice a day, exercise them and they live out in the pastures. When they are done bucking they get to go live with the cows so they do have a good life. They all have their own personalities. Definitely, when they get into that bucking shoot they know it's game time, they know their job, their adrenaline is running. But, at home, they are pretty laid back and comfortable most of the time."

The show airs Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 2.

Tickets can be purchased online.

