Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour comes to Bangor

What's called 'the toughest sport on dirt' has bucked its way into Bangor. The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour gets underway Friday night at the Cross Center.

The bull riding doesn't get started until around eight Friday night. But, we caught up with a cowboy from Texas who has been riding since he was five-years-old.

Bull-rider, Tye Chandler, said, "Eight seconds. I want to make eight seconds, that's it. Every bull-rider just wants to hear the whistle. That's our main goal and that's what we're all shooting for."

Robert Simpson, General Manager, PBR Velocity Tour, said, "It's the ultimate man against beast. It's the thrill of a 150-pound guy on a two thousand pound bull."

Tye Chandler has been throwing up his free-hand for years just like his father and brother before him.

Chandler said, "When you first start of course you have all the jitters and stuff but as time goes on that wears off and it becomes second nature."

He said the adrenaline rush is one of the main reasons he rides.

"It's a challenge. No bull is the same. Every bull is different and they all feel different so it's a new challenge every time you get on one," said Chandler.

He said there are no other fans as loud and proud as the folks in Bangor.

Chandler added, "I don't know if you've ever been to a place where you can feel the energy in a building but when you get into a building like this and the crowd is cheering and stuff like that, it's amazing."

This cowboy planned to ride for as long as the good Lord let him.

"What makes a cowboy a cowboy?" Chandler replied, "Grit and determination. We don't quit."