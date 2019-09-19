Procession to escort Farmington fire captain home from hospital Thursday afternoon

A second firefighter injured in Monday's explosion in Farmington will be released from Maine Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

The Farmington Police Department said a procession will bring Capt. Timothy Hardy home.

That procession is expected to arrive at the Farmington Fire Department by 6pm. Hardy is being escorted by emergency vehicles starting in Augusta, proceeding north on Route 27 to New Sharon and then west bound on Route 2.

Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, was discharged from Maine Medical Center on Wednesday, hospital officials said.

A procession welcomed Hastings home Wednesday evening.

"I want to thank the Farmington community, my firefighter brothers and sisters, my family and everyone who has offered their support," Hastings said in a statement released from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Four other people injured in the blast, which killed Capt. Michael Bell, remain hospitalized.

Hospital officials say the condition of Firefighter Theodore Baxter has been upgraded from critical to serious. The hospital says the Baxter family has relayed that Theodore is "up and walking, improving daily and visiting with family and friends. He was being transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday."

Captain Scott Baxter remains in critical condition, and his family says that his condition improves each day.

While Fire Chief Terry Bell is still in critical condition, hospital staff say that according to the Chief's family, "he was on his feet today, visiting with family and Farmington Fire Department members."

From Maine Medical Center staff:

"The patients and their families said they are overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of support from the community, state and nation. They thanked, in particular, the civilians and first responders who helped in the aftermath of the explosion, and the many fire departments that have provided coverage of Farmington in their time of need, as well as the investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

They expressed their gratitude for the continuous support of the Portland Fire Department, and for the compassionate care provided at Franklin Memorial Hospital and Maine Medical Center.

They said they are all thinking of Larry Lord, are grateful for his heroic actions and wish him a full and speedy recovery.

They are asking for space and privacy, and will update the community as they are able."

Larry Lord, who is the maintenance manager of the building that exploded, remains in critical condition at Mass General in Boston.