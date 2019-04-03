Procession escorts fallen Maine State Police Detective and family

31-year-old Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning.

After the news of Campbell's passing got to his family members - some of them were escorted by law enforcement North from Massachusetts to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

They arrived late Wednesday afternoon.

A few hours later, with his colleagues saluting - his casket draped in the American flag was loaded into a hearse.

From there he was taken with a full law enforcement procession down I-95 to the medical examiner's office in Augusta.

It's unclear at this point if funeral services will be in his home state of Massachusetts or his adopted home here in Maine.