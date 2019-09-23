Procession brings Farmington Firefighter Ted Baxter home

Another Farmington firefighter was welcomed home Monday night.

A procession escorted firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter back to his fire station -- a place he has not been able to be since being injured last Monday in the blast at the local LEAP Inc. building.

"Somehow it makes it a little better that these heroes get to come home, but it makes us feel a little guilty that we're all not going to be coming home, and we're not all going to be able to sit at the table," said Westbrook Firefighter Gerry Pineau, who has been helping coordinate resources at the Farmington Fire Station. "But these people are true heroes. They will be treated that way. They will be respected that way. And the Bell family will be remembered that way."

Baxter's son, Capt. Scott Baxter, is also among the injured.

Capt. Baxter has been upgraded to serious condition at Maine Medical Center in Portand.

Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell is now listed in fair condition.

Both men were in critical condition just on Sunday.

LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord is credited with saving his co-workers before the deadly explosion that claimed the life of Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell.

Lord remains in critical condition at Mass. General Hospital in Boston with burns to more than half of his body.

The town is still grappling with the explosion, and trying to heal.

31 people lost their homes.

The Farmington Fire Station has been providing many of them with three meals a day and other necessities.

Firefighters from across the state are still taking on shifts at the fire station.

And as Farmington continues to mend, they say the support means the world to them and has really helped the healing process.

"We had somebody come from Searsport today with a small monetary donation from a small church," said Pineau. "And I don't think people realize it's not the big thousands of dollars, it's the we just drove two hours and then they sat down with us and gave us a hug. I don't think we could ever put a price on the hugs."

"It's just been unbelievable, the support of not only this community from firefighters all over the state, from people all over the state, police, I've had police chiefs show up here on scene over the last week," said Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck.

The fire station and community can still use donations.

To find out how to donate, there's a list on the town of Farmington's website.