Procession brings Farmington Fire Chief home

A firefighter injured in a deadly explosion in Farmington in September was released from a Portland hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

A procession made its way from Maine Medical Center to the Farmington Fire Department to bring Fire Chief Terry Bell back home.

It's been several weeks since the explosion that leveled the Leap Incorporated Building.

Chief Terry Bells' brother Captain Michael Bell was tragically killed.

Community members in Farmington lined the streets on Tuesday evening to show their support for Chief Bell.

Steve Bunker has been with the Farmington Fire Department for more than 40 years. He said, "This is a major morale boost for us, particularly to have our Chief back. He's been anxious to get released and come back. We are anxious to have him. He's the real pivot point in here."

Chief Terry Bell was one of six firefighters injured in the explosion.

Captain Scott Baxter is still recovering at Maine Medical Center. He’s listed in fair condition.

All other firefighters hurt in the explosion have been released.